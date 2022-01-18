City of Asheville generic

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville is urging residents to to remove their cars from roadways to allow snow removal and emergency services.

Crews are working around the clock to clear snow from this weekend's storm. City officials say snow clearing efforts continue on main roadways, secondary roads and sidewalks. 

City garages will remain open and free Tuesday, Jan. 18 to allow for off-street parking in the Central Business District.

