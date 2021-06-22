BELTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Elizabeth Dorn is the new mayor of Belton after a special election.
Dorn had been serving as the acting mayor of the Belton in Anderson County after the former mayor Tiffany Ownbey stepped down back in March.
MORE ON THIS STORY: 'God has called us in another direction' - Belton's mayor says she is stepping down
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.