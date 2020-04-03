BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Belton is reminding residents there is a light at the end of the tunnel, by lighting the star on top of the Standpipe, which is normally only lit for the holiday season.
Mayor Ownbey says the star will remain lit throughout the duration of the pandemic. It has been rewired with new LED lights, so it is more energy efficient.
The City says this is an effort to remind folks that brighter days are to come.
