BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Belton on Thursday afternoon announced that the city's water works customers would be under a boil water advisory until further notice.
The boil water advisory was issued after crews repaired a water leak.
People are asked to boil water vigorously for one minute before using for cooking, drinking, or dental hygiene.
Questions can be emailed to waterworks@cityofbelton.com.
