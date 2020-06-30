CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Charleston is the latest city in South Carolina to require its residents and businesses to wear face coverings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Charleston's emergency ordinance requires face coverings to be worn in any building open to the public - this includes gyms, grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies, health care facilities, restaurants and bars, etc.
Face coverings are also required at outdoor seating areas.
Business employees and customers will be required to wear face coverings. With the exception of their own employees, business won't have the responsibility of enforcement, but will be asked to put conspicuous signs at all entrances reminding patrons of the requirements.
City officials say enforcement of the ordinance is not meant to be punitive. Enforcement will begin with education and a warning before the issuance of a citation with a fine of $50.
The ordinance goes into effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 and will expire August 26, 2020.
Read more about the emergency ordinance below:
MORE NEWS:
Popular SC beach town passes emergency ordinance requiring face coverings for entry in retail stores, other businesses
City of Clemson issues ordinance requiring face masks in public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.