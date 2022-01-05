CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A proposed ordinance could make it illegal for Clemson dog owners to keep their pets tethered outside.
The Clemson Police Department is hosting a community meeting about the proposal next week on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Little John Community Center (644 Old Greenville HWY).
We looked deeper into the issue and found animal protection laws vary greatly between different communities.
"The state needs to get their act together and get tougher laws," said Clemson Paw Partners
president Margaret J. Thompson. "The state law says basically they leave it up to the municipalities and the counties to create their own ordinances."
Thompson, whose non-profit advocates for animal welfare, said she sees situations where dogs are inhumanely tied up on a daily basis.
There's no law regarding tethering in Pickens County. The council looked at a proposal in 2018, but was voted down.
In Anderson County, a law is on the books
. However, it does not ban tethering, but outlines the proper owners should do it.
Requirements include having a 15-foot tether that's on a swivel, attached to the animal's collar or harness. Owners must also make sure the tether is not heavier than 10% of the dog's total weight.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Mark Davis said they had 134 animal related citations last year, some of which were tethering related.
Davis said they also issued 29 warrants on more serious violations.
"Since the new ordinances have been in place our division has been very proactive in educating our citizens of these ordinances so they can be in compliance," Davis said in an email to FOX Carolina. "Due to to the hard work and enforcement over the last several years our division has seen great improvement in the overall care and wellbeing of canines in Anderson County, especially concerning the proper tethering.
In Greenville County, tethering is banned unless it is required in a recreation area, for hunting or the animal is on a trolley system that provides more movement.
County spokesperson Bob Mihalic said animal control officers issued 11 tethering-related citations last year.
Thompson said the law should be passed in Clemson, but needs to account for owners who properly care for their dog outside.
"If they have a bowl and it's got clean water in it and their bowl or food bowl appears to be clean, but just empty at the time because they've eaten their food and they've got proper shelter, OK," she said. "But when you got there and they have none of those things and they're just chained up, I mean, what a life to live."
