Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) — An Upstate college town is considering a ban on building apartments and other multi-family homes.
On Tuesday night, City of Clemson Planning Commission voted to move forward with an ordinance that would mean no new apartments, townhomes or multi-use developments within city limits.
The city will allow multi-family developments to be built once the ban is lifted, but may restrict where the buildings can go up.
Those in favor believe the pause would good for the city and the number of people living downtown.
“When I look around and see the student housing and apartments going up, I think the growth is good but I also think that you can build too much too close to the center of town,” Clemson resident, Sharon Shaw said.
Expected growth from the university’s ClemsonFORWARD plan could mean more housing is needed.
According to the plan, Clemson University wants to enroll 4,000 additional students by 2026.
Currently, around 26,000 students are enrolled at the university. In 5 years, the university expects enrollment to be around 30,000.
The vote is still a win for some neighbors who have opposed the city’s growth and believe too much development takes away from the city’s charm and small-town feel.
“We have enough of the multipurpose buildings especially downtown I think it’s overcrowded a little bit,” Bryce Huckabee said.
The next step is a public meeting on March 25.
After getting feedback from the community, Clemson City Council will vote on the ordinance and determine if it becomes law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.