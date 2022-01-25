A look at the city of Clemson's idea to cut down on downtown traffic

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson has updated its rideshare ordinance to allow for another location for pickups, drop-offs, and staging.

McHugh Lane was the original location. Now, on Keith street next to Moe’s is the other location

The rules are from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00p.m.

According to the mayor, Keith Street was added to the list is to prevent ride share from blocking college Avenue and Highway 93.

