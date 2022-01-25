CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson has updated its rideshare ordinance to allow for another location for pickups, drop-offs, and staging.
McHugh Lane was the original location. Now, on Keith street next to Moe’s is the other location
The rules are from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00p.m.
According to the mayor, Keith Street was added to the list is to prevent ride share from blocking college Avenue and Highway 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.