CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Clemson on Thursday announced a voluntary curfew that will go into effect on Friday to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
City officials are asking people not to go out between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless it is for an emergency or due to employment.
Council members said it is also possible that a mandatory curfew is enacted, if needed, when students return to campus. Clemson University is currently instructing students online.
The city also voted to extend the dates due for hospitality tax payments and business licensing fees. Water, sewer, garbage, and storm water bills including commercial dumpster will be billed as normal, but no penalties for nonpayment will accrue as long as balances are paid by June 20.
