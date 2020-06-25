The latest city to issue a mask requirement is Clemson. The emergency ordinance went into effect Thursday.
This comes just days after tests of the area wastewater showed an increase of covid-19 levels, according to the city and Clemson University officials.
The ordinance requires people within city limits to wear a face covering in public and where there is risk of exposure.
Enforcement won’t happen immediately, though.
Mayor J.C. Cook says police will first educate people and if possible, offer a mask before issuing a fine.
“If you’re going in a public building you need to wear a mask. If you’re outside with your family taking a walk, you don’t need to but we ask you to social Distance with 6 feet,” said Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook.
The ordinance states people must wear face coverings when in contact with others who are not part of the household
That means masks should be worn by customers and employees in restaurants, bars, grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and other buildings and venues open to the public.
Cook says the city is working on sourcing 50,000 masks for businesses in the coming days
Once enforced, violating the the mandate could come with a fine of $25. Businesses who do not ensure employees have masks will be fined $100. The Ordinance expires in 60 days unless council decides to renew or appeal it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.