Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the City of Clemson issued a unified statement to the community addressing the protests against police brutality taking place across the nation.
The mayor and city council members all signed the letter and say it's important to acknowledge that a large part of the community is in pain and wanted to show them they are not alone.
The statement reads:
Dear City of Clemson Residents,
We find ourselves in uncertain and troubling times. The events that have occurred over the last few months may have left some of us experiencing emotions such as anger, sadness, fear, anxiety, confusion, exhaustion, hopelessness, frustration, and disbelief, to name a few. In order to maintain your mental and physical health, it is important to acknowledge these emotions and take steps to ensure you are taking care of yourself.
We are heartbroken and outraged by what we have witnessed with the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, and others. These acts are infuriating and devastating to our country and impact members of our residents in ways that are demoralizing, fearful, and detrimental to their safety, health, and well-being. In solidarity we want to acknowledge their pain and show that they are not alone. The City of Clemson stands with our community members.
This is the time we must come together and City Council will continue to do its part to ensure our City is safe and welcoming for all. We are resilient, supportive, and loving people, and we will rise above it all together as a community.
Sincerely,
J.C. Cook, III, Mayor
Mark Cato, Council
Crossie Cox, Council
John Ducworth, Council
Robert Halfacre, Council
Fran McGuire, Council
Alesia Smith, Council
