CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Clemson City Council announces that they are implementing an emergency mask mandate following a surge of COVID-19.
The mandate will apply to all essential businesses. These businesses include:
- Pharmacies
- All medical and dental facilities
- This includes but is not limited to; locations providing urgent care, chiropractic, audiology services, optometric services, rehabilitation and/or therapy, as well as, home health services provided at residences, assisted living facilities, senior daycares, and nursing facilities.
- Banks, unless there are options for contact-free services.
- All City-owned or City-occupied buildings.
- CATbus, Senior Solutions,and all other publicly funded transport.
- This includes taxies and ride-shares when transporting people under 12 years old or anyone medically unable to wear face coverings.
This mandate also applies to schools in the city. Everyone aged two and older at any public school, private school, pre-school, kindergarten, or daycare within the city must follow the mandate.
The ordinance does not apply to bars, restaurants, non-grocery retail stores, home improvement stores and non-medical professional offices.
