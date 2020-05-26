Playground generic
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Clemson will be reopening playgrounds at their parks come the beginning of June. 

Starting at noon on Monday, June 1, playgrounds throughout the city will be open to children and families. 

The city asks that parkgoers continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Parents are asked to encourage their children to do so, as well. 

