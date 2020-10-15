CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The city of Clemson will discuss a resolution calling for the renaming of a pedestrian overpass bridge located on Tiger Boulevard after a historic figure, according to an agenda for the forthcoming council meeting.
A sample draft of the resolution states the Men of Color Having Answers (M.O.C.H.A) foundation has requested that the bridge be named after Nancy Washington Legree.
According to the proposed resolution, Legree was a first generation African slave at Fort Hill plantation. The resolution also says that the slaves who occupied Fort Hill have almost no written history and the bridge would serve to protect African American history for future generations.
The proposed resolution does not officially change the bridge's name, but it would support M.O.C.H.A's request to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to do so.
The issue will be discussed at the council meeting on October 19.
