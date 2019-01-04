Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson is set to host a viewing party using two large jumbotron screens for the National Championship on Monday, January 7.
The party will be on College Avenue between Keith Street and highway 93. Beginning at 5 p.m. this section of College Avenue will be closed and will re-open at 2 a.m. Cars parked inside the event area will be forced to move.
The city also announced that for one night only the city's Open Container Law will be suspended (in the approved area) between the hours of 7 p.m. and midnight.
It's important to note that an open container prior to 7 p.m. will result in the patron being subject to normal fines.
No coolers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed to be brought into the gated area or carried out. People drinking inside the gated area will be required to wear a wristband signifying they are at least 21 years of age.
Drinks in the permitted area will have to be in plastic cups, and at no time will bottles or cans be allowed.
