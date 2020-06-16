(FOX Carolina) -- The City of Columbia is considering making face masks in public mandatory, according to social media.
The Columbia City Council is holding a public meeting where feedback is invited.
The meeting portal can be found here.
The public can provide feedback to the ordinance via telephone by dialing (855)925-2801. When prompted, enter the meeting code: 9299, then press *1 to listen, *2 to leave a message, or *3 to join the speaker queue.
For more information, visit www.columbiacitysc.iqm2.com or contact the City Clerk at (803)545-3045 or cityclerk@columbiasc.gov.
