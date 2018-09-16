CONWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A major bypass in the city of Conway is expected to close Sunday evening as crews work on flood prevention.

City officials say in a Facebook post the 501 bypass is expected to shut down at some point overnight while SCDOT crews tackle the project.

Additionally, a stretch of Main Street from Boundary Street down to Mill Pond Road has been shut down due to flooding of the Crabtree Canal.