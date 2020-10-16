Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Easley says they have decided to cancel the Halloween "Treats on the Street" event this year due to concerns involving COVID-19.
City officials say the decision was based off of CDC guideline recommendations.
Some of the guidelines the city worried they would violate included:
- Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.
- Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
- Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
City officials say families from surrounding areas come to this type of event. Officials say they believe the best way to maintain a safe environment is to not host the event this year.
The City of Easley says they will not stop businesses who wish to set up booths outside their business to hand out candy.
