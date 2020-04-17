EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Easley is honoring Easley High School seniors by hanging banners with names and photos of the class of 2020 on light posts in the city.
Mayor Butch Womack, SROs from Easley-area schools, firefighters, and other city officials gathered Friday morning at Getty’s Middle School to hand banners honoring the high school athletes from the Class of 2020.
Banners featuring the names of all graduating seniors are still being printed and officials say those will be hung on lampposts in downtown Easley. The names will be listed alphabetically, and banners will be spread across 26 posts.
The banners will remain in place until May 23, officials said.
