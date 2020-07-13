EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Easley has passed a resolution to strongly encourage citizens, business, and visitors to continue to social distance, frequently wash their hands, and to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
Guidelines for encouraging this resolution are as follows:
• That all citizens, city employees, and visitors follow the proper CDC guidelines to social distance, frequently wash hands, and to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Public Building and Retail Establishment; and
• Retail Establishments should require staff to wear Face Coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed; and
• Foodservice Establishments should require staff who interact with customers (including, without limitation, delivery personnel) to wear Face Coverings while working.
• That one should thoroughly wash/sanitize hands before putting on a face covering, should avoid touching the front of the face covering at all times, and should wash/sanitize hands before and after removing it. Frequent hand-washing and social-spacing protocols should continue along with the wearing of face coverings indoor shared spaces.
• That reusable face covering should be cleaned between uses and that disposable masks be used as outlined by their manufacturer.
Stickers and signage will be posted in participating businesses within the city.
MORE NEWS - Deputies searching for elderly couple who went missing after leaving church in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.