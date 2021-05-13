GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the City of Gaffney lifted its mask ordinance in response to the Governor's executive order on the local mask mandate.
City officials say the city of Gaffney will no longer enforce the ordinance, originally passed by City Council on September 7th, 2020 and extended and scheduled to expire on June 30th 2021.
According to city officials, The City of Gaffney will continue to require mask upon entering City Hall due to Municipal Court being based in the same building which is required by the State Chief Justice’s order.
The Mayor asks that citizens continue to follow the CDC and DHEC guideline in reference to Covid-19.
Any questions can please contact Jamie Caggiano, Asst. Administrator 864-487-8517.
