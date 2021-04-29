GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- TreesUpstate and the City of Greenville will be giving away trees on April 30 as part of the #PlantGVL initiative
Officials say that the event will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM or while supplies last. It will be located at Conestee Park, located at 840 Mauldin Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
According to officials, they will be giving away 200 trees, and each family is limited to one tree. They add that the species available include; red maple, black tupelo, the pignut hickory, swamp white oak, overcup oak, Nuttall oak, white oak, Shumard oak, baldcypress. Trees will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The trees will be in 3-gallon containers and should fit in your car, according to officials.
Those receiving a tree are encouraged to post a photo on social media with the hashtag #PlantGVL.
Officials say that they will follow all CDC and SCDHEC guidelines for COVID-19 for the event. They add that they will be wearing masks and ask that attendees wear one as well.
To learn more about #PlantGVL and all that they are doing, please visit Greenville's Trees.
