Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina)- City of Greenville officials want motorists to know about additional road and lane closures coming up for necessary sidewalk and water main installations and some construction.
Mohawk Drive, from Hillcrest Drive to Gallivan Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday, October 29th to Friday, November 9th. The purpose of the closure is to allow Strange Brothers to install sidewalk, curb and gutter and for resurfacing.
The northbound lane of Main Street, from East North Street to Beattie Place, will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Monday, October 29th for tree work.
The northbound lane of Spring Street, from East Washington Street to East North Street, and Coffee Street, from Church Street to Spring Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 29th. The purpose of the closures is to allow crews to prep a Greenville Water main for a new tie-in at the intersection of Spring and Coffee.
The northbound lane of Spring Street, from East Washington Street to East North Street, and Coffee Street, from Church Street to Spring Street, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30th to 2 a.m. on Wednesday, October 31. The purpose of the closures is to allow crews to install new components to tie-in to the existing water main.
North Main Street, from College Street to East North Street, will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, October 30th. The purpose of the closure is to allow Miller HVAC Service to set up a crane to install two rooftop heating units at 217 N Main Street.
