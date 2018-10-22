Greenville, SC (Fox Carolina) - On Monday, October 22nd, Greenville City officials warned drivers to expect lane closures on Verdae Boulevard as an asphalt contractor begins full depth patching ahead of the upcoming winter temperatures.
Patching will take place in one lane at a time, starting on the Laurens Road end, with crews working in the outside lane heading toward Woodruff Road (eastbound). Once the outside lanes are finished, workers will work on the inside lanes, with each lane closing one at a time.
Once they complete the outside (eastbound) lane, crews will work in the outside (westbound) lane heading from Woodruff Road to Laurens Road. Next, they will complete the inside (eastbound) lane from Laurens Road to Woodruff Road and finish with the inside (westbound) lane from Woodruff Road to Laurens Road.
On the final lane, traffic will be shifted into the median temporarily. Each lane is expected to take 1-3 days to complete.
Motorists traveling on Verdae Boulevard should expect delays and are asked to use caution and be aware of flagmen in the work zones.
Improvements planned for Verdae Boulevard include a new 10-foot sidewalk/multi-use path, raised medians with landscaping and street lighting. The project scope also includes traffic control, street resurfacing, grading, curb and gutter, drainage and traffic signal upgrades.
To-date, the multi-use path is approximately 35 percent complete. Work on the sidewalk, guardrail and lighting will continue concurrently with the patching and the entire project is scheduled for completion in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.