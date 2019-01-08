Dollars Cash In A Black Wallet

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville said automated parking toll booths will stop accepting coins and some new parking rates for city garages will go into effect in 2019.

Officials said an official start date has not been announced, but they expect the changes to begin in February.

Below are the new rates for city parking garages:

  • First hour - FREE
  • 1hr - 2hrs - $2.00
  • 2hrs - 3hrs - $3.00
  • 3hrs - 4hrs - $4.00
  • 4hrs - 5hrs - $5.00
  • 5hrs - 6hrs - $6.00
  • 6hrs - 24hrs - $7.00
  • Special Events - $6.00
  • Lost Ticket Fee: $7.00 per 24hr period

