GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville announced a shuttle schedule to help with parking and ease congestion in downtown Greenville during the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The tournament will be held March 6-10 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
City officials said to the ease amount of vehicular traffic to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, a free shuttle service will be offered from satellite parking at 20 Tower Drive (across from the Greenville Convention Center) to the arena during the days and times listed below:
- Wednesday, March 6 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursday, March 7 - 10:30 a.m. – 12 a.m.
- Friday, March 8 - 10:30 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Fans who would rather park near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena can purchase event parking at the City’s Church Street Garage at 320 North Church Street for $6 Wednesday through Sunday
Parking will also be available in other city garages at the regular daily rate, with the exception of the Liberty Square Garage. There will be no daily parking available in the Liberty Square Garage (65 Beattie Place) on weekdays, the city said.
Attendees can visit parking.greenvillesc.gov for a list of parking options and pricing.
The city said fans can also use Greenlink’s downtown trolley service to get to and from the tournament. The Heart of Main trolley will extend its usual route to service the Bon Secours Wellness Arena during the following times:
- Thursday, March 7 - 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Friday, March 8 - 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Saturday, March 9 - 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday, March 10 - 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The trolley route map is available at ridegreenlink.com.
Greenville police officers will be providing traffic control on streets around the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the city asks drivers to be on the lookout for officers and pedestrians around the arena.
Basketball fans should also note the Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a clear bag policy in place for entrance into the tournament. Bags that do not satisfy these guidelines will not be allowed inside the arena:
- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (with or without a handle or strap)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.