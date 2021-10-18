GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate city plans to ask the state if it can take over a heavily trafficked three-mile stretch of road in an effort to make safety improvements.
The Greenville City Council unanimously approved a resolution asking the state for ownership of little over three miles of Augusta Street.
SCDOT said nearly 20 thousand cars travel down Augusta Street daily. However, some of the main problems with the street are the four narrow lanes with no turning lanes and sidewalks close to the road.
The city's concern of the safety on this road comes after the death of Brittany Lawson, a woman killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking her dog on Augusta Street back in May.
