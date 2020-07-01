Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the City of Greenville will be presenting checks to the first four businesses who were approved for a Business Boost Grant.
The 250 micro grants are being awarded by the city in an effort to support small businesses that are under financial pressure due to COVID-19.
The grants will be in the amount of $1,000 an are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The city says at this time they still have around 160 of the 250 grants available.
Businesses must submit an application for consideration and can do so here.
The money for the micro-grants comes from funds previously approved by the City for Unity Park. Private donors to the Unity Park project can also designate up to 10% of their contributions to go toward the Small Business Boost Program.
Today, the Creme Shack, Stone Pizza, Pigtails and Crewcuts and Olive Oil and Vinegar will all receive Business Boost Grants.
