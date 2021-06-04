GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the City of Greenville announced changes on the calendar for the month of July, including the cancellation of the city's popular Independence Day event.
The City of Greenville said the July 4th Red, White, and Blue event will not return this year due to construction taking place in the area where the event is usually held. The city will continue to explore potential options for the future.
City officials also mentioned that Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays will return on July 9 and end September 24.
The music series is said to take place every Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at NOMA Square. Throughout the season, attendees can enjoy a wide range of local entertainment, including rock-n-roll, pop, R&B and jazz.
“Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays is a longstanding tradition and draw for people of different ages and diverse backgrounds to come downtown and enjoy a vibrant, festive atmosphere. So many citizens have shared with me how much they have missed the event, and I know our restaurants and retailers will appreciate the additional foot traffic and potential customers,” said Mayor Knox White in a news release.
