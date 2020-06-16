GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced Tuesday that officials have canceled the annual Wells Fargo Red, White and Blue festival scheduled for July 4.
The festival had already been pared down to the fireworks show, but a significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the community prompted a more in-depth review of the event logistics, according to Event Administrator Tara Eaker.
“We know how much families look forward to this event every year, so this is not a decision we made lightly,” said Angie Prosser, Director of Events and Cultural Affairs, in a news release. “The health and safety of Greenville residents and visitors are our top priority, and given the number of people this popular event attracts, we determined that it would be impossible to ensure that attendees could maintain the recommended social distance.”
For more information and updates about City events, visit gvilleevents.com.
