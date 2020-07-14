GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville said their staff members will distribute approximately 100,000 masks to city businesses on Tuesday at the Greenville Convention Center.
Mask pick-up will be drive-thru style at the entrance off of Tower Drive and Exposition Drive from 8 a.m. to noon.
Businesses will be limited to 100 masks each while supplies last.
Mask recipients will be required to sign the Greater Greenville Pledge, the city said. The pledge is a commitment by businesses to clean frequently, limit capacity, encourage social distance, monitor employee health and encourage facial covering.
MORE: Businesses taking 'The Greater Greenville Pledge' to promote health and safety as they reopen
