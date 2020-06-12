GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Mayor Knox White said it's time to revisit police reform.
"We took a number of steps back in 2016 to reform many police practices, including use of force," White said. "We think it's a good time now though to take a look at the changes we made in 2016 and see if there's more to be done."
This wave of reform is starting with a new citizens advisory panel on public safety, tasked with going over police protocols and hiring procedures.
Black Lives Matter Upstate founder Derrick Quarles said it's a start.
"I think we are moving forward," Quarles said. "I just want us to move forward together."
The new panel will be made up of 9 citizens: two from the current police review board and seven people appointed by city council members.
"We want to make sure that the people who are appointed though really reflect the community, people really engaged in these issues, the closest to them," White said.
Quarles said he hopes to be a part of it and council members will pick people with first hand experience over education.
"You do want to make sure that it's equitable and it's fair and that people from all walks of life are represented," he said.
One of the panel's other tasks will be to examine the already established citizens police review board, which handles police conduct complaints and was founded in 2016.
"We want to see if our citizens review board needs to be modified," White said. "We want to strengthen it."
Quarles said the first thing he would do is add subpoena power, which would allow the board to call upon officers, witnesses and evidence to do their own investigation.
"If they don't then I'm not so sure that any recommendation or any investigation that they have the opportunity to look at will be effective," Quarles said.
City Council will establish the new panel at the June 22 meeting. The group will have 60 days to present their findings.
