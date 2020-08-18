GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville Economic and Community Development Department said they will give away up to 100,000 masks to area businesses on Wednesday in a drive-thru event.
Mask pick-up will be at the Greenville Convention Center entrance off of Tower Drive and Exposition Drive from 8 a.m. to noon.
Officials said businesses will be limited to 100 masks each while supplies last. Businesses who take masks will also be required to sign the Greater Greenville Pledge.
The pledge is a commitment by businesses to clean frequently, limit capacity, encourage social distance, monitor employee health and encourage facial covering. Learn more at GreaterGreenvillePledge.com.
This is the third mask giveaway event provided by the City of Greenville.
