GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The City of Greenville said event parking rates would be in effect at many city parking garages on Friday for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and for the Night of Lights event on Main Street.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is performing two shows, one at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Officials said city parking facilities will have limited capacity for the first show and many nearby businesses may not allow event parking during business hours.
The event parking rate of $6 will be in effect at the Church Street Garage (320 N. Church) beginning at 1 p.m. for the concerts.
Additionally, event parking rates will go into effect at the Commons Garage (60 Beattie Pl), Liberty Square Garage (65 Beattie Pl), South Spring Street Garage (316 S Spring), Poinsett Garage (25 W McBee Ave) and River Street Garage (414 River St) beginning at 5 p.m.
The city said the Richardson Street Garage (66 Richardson St) and West Washington Street Deck (101 W Washington) will still offer free weekend parking beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Congert-goers to the 8 p.m. show can also take the the Heart of Main trolley to get to and from the arena. Trolley stops are located near City parking facilities and the route also includes the parking lot at County Square (301 University Ridge). The trolley will drop passengers off at the arena box office from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and pick passengers up after the show from 10 to 11 p.m.
The city also wants to remind concert-goers that the Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a clear bag policy for all events. Each ticketed guest can carry one large clear bag (either a Ziploc-style bag or a 12”x6”x12” clear bag), plus a small clutch purse (4.5”x6.5”), which must be carried into the venue outside the clear bag and is subject to search. For more information, visit http://www.bonsecoursarena.com/info/clearbag.
