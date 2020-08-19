GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City Of Greenville Economic And Community Development Department held its third pickup of free masks for local businesses at the Greenville Convention Center today.
Spokesperson for the City of Greenville, Beth Brotherton, said over 120,000 free masks have been given to area businesses so far and the City was prepared to give away another 100,000 today.
"We understand as a city government that when you require things of your businesses, that one of the best things you can do to support them, is provide them with the things they need to be able to follow that mandate, " Brotherton said.
While businesses were allowed 100 masks each, grocery stores were able to pick up 1000 masks, according to Brotherton. Mask recipients are also required to sign the Greater Greenville Pledge. That pledge is a commitment by businesses to clean frequently, limit capacity, encourage social distance, monitor employee health and encourage facial covering.
"We want to be here to support businesses and help our community get back to whatever normal will look like," Brotherton said.
These events will continue to be held as long as the City of Greenville sees a need for them.
