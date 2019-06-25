Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the Fourth of July just around the corner, the City of Greenville is seeking volunteers to help support the city's Wells Fargo Red, White and Blue Festival.
Officials with the city say the event is scheduled for Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature live music on two stages, and one of the states largest fireworks displays.
Volunteers will be needed from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will fill a variety of positions including ticket and wristband sellers and beverage servers.
All volunteers who participate will receive an event t-shirt.
If you are interested in signing up, click here or contact McKenzie Lane, Volunteer Coordinator, here.
