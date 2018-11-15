GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Wastewater briefly mixed with a creek Thursday morning after a manhole overflowed in Greenville.
The City of Greenville says they responded to the reported overflow near Webster Road and Zora Drive. They found a blocked wastewater main that was overflowing wastewater into the nearby creek.
Crews cleared the blockage and stopped the overflow. DHEC was notified of the spill, and water samples have already been collected for testing by a third-party company.
Signs have also been installed in areas where the creek may be affected by wastewater. As a precautionary measure, residents are asked to avoid contact with water in the creek. The signs will be removed pending test results.
