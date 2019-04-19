Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Greenville City Planning Commission selected a name for the formally referred to "Woodruff Road bypass".
Thursday night, the city planning commission selected the name, Parallel Parkway, as the name of the road running connecting Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Drive.
The road which planners are hoping will be open this summer, ideally by August, will alleviate traffic on Woodruff Road and allow people access to stores like Target, Home Depot, and the Magnolia Point shopping complex without having to turn onto Woodruff Road.
Back in early April, Greenville Mayor Knox White said the road will remain mostly undeveloped, allowing for what the city hopes will be a "true bypass".
