GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A new addition is coming to the City of Greenville's Springwood Cemetery - a columbarium.
A columbarium is a wall, room or building used to store urns holding the ashes of people who have passed away and been cremated.
In the case of the Springwood Cemetery, their columbarium will include niches, memorial wall plaques and a limited number of memorial benches and trees.
Located between Section L and the back garden of the Kilgore-Lewis House, the columbarium consist of nine walls, 540 double niches, and 116 memorial plaques.
The city says construction will be done in two phases:
- Phase I: four walls, 240 double niches and 96 memorial plaques
- Phase II: five walls, 300 double niches and 120 memorial plaques
Presales for those wishing to honor their loved ones on or around the wall will begin Monday, February 3.
Advanced sales for Phase I will include 130 double niches.
The cost of a double niche ranges from $5,000 - $6,000 depending on location. This includes care and engraving. However, opening and closing fees will not be included in the initial purchase price.
Memorial granite benches cost $5,000, a magnolia tree memorial will cost $2,500 and a wall plaque comes in at $500. Those prices include engraving.
Springwood Cemetery - found on North Main Street, Academy Street, Church Street or Efford Street - has become a very popular place for burials. The city says that the high demand combined with the increase in people choosing cremation led advocates to suggest building a columbarium.
Those who may be interested in purchasing any of the available items must schedule an appointment. One can do so by calling (864) 467-4467 or sending an email.
For more information on the columbarium, click here.
