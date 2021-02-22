GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville has established hotline numbers for people age 65 and older who need help registering for a COVID-19 vaccination.
The phone numbers are as follows:
Nicholtown Community Center - (864) 467-4330
David Hellams Community Center - (864) 467-4327
West Greenville Community Center - (864) 467–4329
"Not only are recreational staff going out into the community making sure seniors that would normally be coming into the community center have the right information, but also opening up their phone lines so if there’s other people in neighborhoods who are unsure and are maybe having trouble getting through via other options, they’ve got a friendly voice they can call people that they trust, that they know in their community who can walk them through the process," said Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the city.
The phone lines will be staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
