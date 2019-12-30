GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville has released a list of safety precautions for anyone who sets off fireworks at their homes on New Year’s Eve.
Officials also wanted to remind people that fireworks cannot be discharged in the city past 12:30 a.m. after City Council passed an ordinance in November. On any day other than Dec. 21 and July 4, people cannot shoot any fireworks or similar explosives between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in city limits.
These are the safety tips the Greenville Fire Department offered for home fireworks displays:
- Follow manufacturer instructions on how to properly handle fireworks.
- Never throw or point fireworks at another person or any property.
- Children should not be allowed to handle fireworks. Make sure your children and pets are at a safe distance. Never leave children unattended.
- Never place any part of your body above or in front of a fireworks device while lighting the fuse.
- Don’t light fireworks indoors.
- Don’t drink alcohol or smoke while lighting fireworks.
- Never reignite a firework that has not ignited or try to reignite a used firework.
- Before throwing away your used fireworks, completely soak them in water.
- Never ignite devices in a container.
- Only light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly after lighting each firework.
- Never transport fireworks by carrying them in your pocket.
- Be sure to keep a water supply close by in case of a firework accident. A garden hose is also helpful.
- Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks.
- Wear safety equipment when shooting fireworks (gloves, goggles, etc.)
