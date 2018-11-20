Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville will again be offering free parking at all city-owned parking facilities on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
The city says parking will be free beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, November 22 and end at 6 a.m. on Saturday, November 24.
In addition to the Richardson Street Garage and West Washington Street Deck, which are always free on weekends, the Broad Street Garage will also be free on Saturday November 24 and Sunday the 25.
Click here for a list of all city parking facilities and their locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.