Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - City leaders in Greenville are seeking guidance from the CDC and DHEC to actively prepare for the possibility of the Coronavirus in the Upstate.
Administrators from police, fire and EMS have been briefed by infectious disease experts and are taking precautions to protect first responders.
The city says as a proactive measure, they have ordered hundreds of specialized masks and gowns for first responders. The gear is expected to arrive next week and is vital to keep emergency personnel healthy to help citizens.
City officials say EMS will begin asking more detailed questions of callers who complain of Coronavirus symptoms to better protect themselves and advise hospitals before transport.
Other steps being taken by the city are asking employees to increase washing their hands, cover sneezes and coughs, and to disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like keyboards, phones, door handles and countertops.
Options for working from home are also being explored and employees with symptoms of acute respiratory illness are asked to stay home until they are free of fever and other symptoms.
City leadership is in contact with facilities like Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville Convention Center to monitor possible cancellations of postponements of events that are expected bring in large numbers of out of town visitors.
