GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city officials said a portion of main street that has been closed to vehicles will reopen on Friday to help businesses in that area.
"After hearing from businesses along Main Street that their customer flow has slowed significantly as a result of the road closure, the City will be reopening the section of Main from North to Washington (Friday) morning," said city spokesperson Beth Brotherton.
Brotherton said the section of Main between Washington Street and McBee Avenue will remain closed to provide extended areas for walking and dining.
