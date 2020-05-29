GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – At least two protests are scheduled for the weekend in Greenville over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.
On Friday, a police officer who was seen in video of Floyd’s arrest with his knee on Floyd’s neck for seven minutes, even after Floyd complained he could not breathe and lost consciousness, was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
Beth Brotherton with the City of Greenville released the following statement on the scheduled protests:
"The City is aware of two planned peaceful protests this weekend related to the Minneapolis police officer charged with murder, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. The Greenville Police Department is prepared, as always, for large gatherings of people in our downtown. We are committed to ensuring the safety of those involved in the rallies and the Greenville community."
The first protest is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. downtown.
The second one is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. in Falls Park.
A protest is also scheduled for Saturday morning in Columbia.
