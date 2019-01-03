GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - In order to help you, first responders need to be able to communicate.
As of right now, in some buildings around the City of Greenville, they have a hard time doing that because their radio signals aren't strong enough.
After a second reading on January 14, the city will require some businesses to have a piece of equipment to help strength first responders' radio signals.
It's called a repeater. Greenville firefighters said it's part of the First Responder Emergency Radio Coverage.
"You think about needing something right at that moment, we run EMS calls, we run fire calls, sometimes you just need one tool," Johnson said.
Johnson said when a first responders' radio signal goes out, it is a heart sinking feeling. Firefighters said it does and can happen in some buildings in Greenville.
"First responders going out to do something like first aid, let's say and say we need some sort of medical supply and that radio transmission is not being able to get out of the building, so then you're having to send someone to run out there and get supplies, that's time wasted. Those seconds are what save lives," Johnson said.
Johnson said Greenville's rapid growth has a lot to do with this ordinance requiring businesses to purchase a repeater to help boost signals. He said it will be a life saving tool that will allow all first responders to communicate clearly and efficiently.
"We have taller structures, larger structures, the building materials have changed and so the building materials of old that would have allowed transmission to get out, no longer exist and so those signals have to be boosted," Johnson said.
Firefighters said devastating tragedies like 9/11 and active shooters have proven how important radio signals can be in a chaotic situation.
The ordinance hones in on buildings that will be built in 2019, however, Johnson said some existing buildings will be required to purchase a repeater if signals are not strong enough. The business owner is responsible for permit fees and installation costs.
"It really is a difference to say this call was successful or not," Johnson said.
