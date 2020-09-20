GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says part of Cleveland Street will be resurfaced starting Monday, with work expected to take a month to complete.
The city says the portion of Cleveland Street spanning from East Camperdown Way to Southland Avenue will be worked on from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday starting September 21. One lane will remain open in each direction, but drivers should still expect delays and use caution when traveling in the vicinity.
The resurfacing project starting Monday is part of the Municipal Match Resurfacing Program managed by the Greenville Legislative Delegation Transportation Committee's (GLDTC) construction management group, CoTransCo. Portions of Stratham Street, Pinehurst Street, Mall Connector Road, Azalea Court, and Cavalier Drive are also scheduled for repaving this fall. Check out this interactive map of streets slated for resurfacing.
