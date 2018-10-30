Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- The City of Greenville would like motorists to be made aware of Halloween week road closures, so they can be prepared and plan accordingly for trick or treating.
On Wednesday, October 31st the following roads will be closed:
The northbound lane of Main Street, from McBee Avenue to Washington Street, will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The southbound lane of Falls Street, from East Broad Street to East Camperdown Way, will be closed from 4 a.m. to Noon.
West Earle Street, from Rutherford to Robinson will be closed 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Hunley lane will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Afton Avenure will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
On Saturday, November third, the following streets will be closed for Run4Life: Cleveland Street, from Swamp Rabbit Trail to Boxwood Lane from 8:30 to 9:30.
From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the following with be closed: Boxwood Lane, Woodland Way, Lakehurst Street, Southland Avenue.
Also on Saturday, Main Street from O'Neal to Augusta will be closed from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for Greenville Open Studios.
Greenlink will also experience deviations due to road closures. They will be unable to service the following route bus stops from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m:
River Street & Falls Park Drive - routes 2, 4, and 6,
River Street & Rhett - route 6,
Rhett Street & N Markley Street - routes 2, 4, and 6.
Additionally, the Heart of Main trolley will be unable to service the following stops from 4:30-11 p.m: Field Street, S Markley & Main Street, Field Street Condominiums, S Main and Wardlaw Street, 700 Block of S Main Street.
