GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Greenville says that its emergency mask ordinance is no longer valid due to the Governor's latest executive order on masks, according to a tweet from the city's officials Facebook page.
As a result, the city says that it will no longer require masks in outdoor event and venue settings, but residents are still encourages to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained.
The city says that it will still require masks and temperatures checks at the city courthouse until a further order from the Supreme Court.
