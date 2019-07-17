GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Growth, growth, and more growth. That’s been Greenville’s challenge for years now.
One of the main concerns with the growth is traffic, and city leaders are working to solve the problem by, first of all, hearing your concerns about it.
Leaders are working on a transportation master plan for Downtown Greenville.
If you ask someone how they feel about downtown Greenville traffic, you’d get responses such as: horrible, congested, too much.
“It’s definitely too much," Sylvia Palmer said.
Palmer is a Greenville native, and she knows first hand what this city has gone through to reach its current economic status.
“It should have been anticipated with all of the other things that were planned for the city,” said Palmer.
We asked someone with the city why wasn’t there a plan in place to address traffic concerns before rapid growth struck the area. Valerie Holmes, Assistant City Engineer for Traffic said development happens faster than traffic infrastructure plans can be put into place.
Holmes says adequate resources are the hold up to addressing the issue.
“We have to identify areas that we have right away available. Finding is a big concern... how can we get the money to do what we need to do to address these. And then developing the plan, developing the projects,” said Holmes.
Of course growth comes with diversity. Everyone’s choice of transportation won’t be the same.
“I fully understand that everybody drives, that’s how we get around. But I’m also saying the city itself needs to be pedestrian friendly and bicycle friendly fir the city to thrive,” one resident said.
During the process of expansion and development, some roads will be closed or driving patterns will be shifted. Some say that can be a hassle.
“You know so it’s hard to get where you really got to go and you got to get somewhere on time. It’s really hard because of all the construction,” another resident said.
This process won’t happen over night. Creating the transportation master plan will take some time
If you’d like to give feed back just click here.
